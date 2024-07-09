The Truth About Gladiators Fighting Sharks And Rhinos In The Colosseum

If we can say one thing for certain about ancient Romans, it's that they loved their blood sport (curse tablets, anyone?). Talk of the ancient Colosseum in Rome tends to conjure images of armored dudes wielding exotic weapons and facing off against each other in a hot, dirt circle with a raving crowd surrounding them. That's not too off the mark. But while one-on-one fighting was not unheard of, the Colosseum also showcased larger, grander, more absurd spectacles. Namely, battles against all sorts of animals shipped from around the world, like rhinoceroses (there's no proof they actually rode them, though), as well as full-on naval battles orchestrated like an elaborate stage production. And yes, we mean that they filled the Colosseum with water and used actual boats. Some records suggest they also added sharks, though there's no indication that participants actually fought them.

The 2024 trailer for Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II" portrays these basic facts and does a good job showcasing the enormity of such events, sometimes with historical accuracy, sometimes without. For instance, animal fights were an entire, separate category of Colosseum games and not gladiatorial fights. Such venationes — by the official term — featured unarmored "hunter" characters facing off against animals, and they did so in crafted environments meant to resemble natural habitats, not flat dirt. Naumachiae — the official term for naval battles — involved waterproofing the Colosseum's base and often recreated historical battles. Neither game was common, and they required an enormous level of organization well-suited to Rome's reputation for engineering wizardry and administrative acumen.