Shelley Duvall Dies; The Shining Actress Dead At 75

Actress Shelley Duvall, arguably best known for her role as the loving wife turned trembling attempted murder survivor Wendy Torrance in the 1980 film "The Shining" died Thursday, July 11, 2024, in her sleep, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 75 years old. According to what her long-time partner, Dan Gilroy, told the outlet, her cause of death was issues stemming from diabetes.

Duvall made her mark in several films in the 1970s, culminating in "The Shining," before her acting roles became fewer and farther between in the 1980s and into the early 90s. In more recent memory, the actress had made her mental illnesses known, going on "Dr. Phil" in 2016 admitting, "I need help." in April 2024 in an interview with The New York Times, she was described as having mobility issues but spent a lot of her time driving around and smoking cigarettes while make visits in her Toyota 4Runner in rural Texas where she lived.

Gilroy, who'd been with the actress since 1989 acknowledged that she had been unwell recently, stating to The Hollywood Reporter, "My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley."