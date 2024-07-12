Tragic Details About ALF Child Star Benji Gregory's Death

On July 10, 2024 it was announced that child actor of ALF fame Benji Gregory died. He was 46. The announcement, made by his sister Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger on Facebook, described circumstances as horrible as they were unexpected. By all accounts Gregory apparently fell asleep in his car along with his dog Hans on June 12 during a trip to the bank. He was found dead the following day on June 13 having died from "vehicular heatstroke" — a risk most often facing children left alone in hot cars. It bears noting that this happened in Peoria, Arizona, which from June 12 through 13 endured temperatures hovering around 100 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and dipping to 75 around dawn.

As mentioned, Gregory came to public light through the relatively short-lived but much-beloved ALF, a well-mannered sitcom that ran from 1986 to 1990. Gregory played the kid of the cast, Brian Tanner, who befriended the cat-eating alien lifeform who lived with his family. After the show finished, Gregory did some other minor roles, including appearing in shows and movies as himself a few times, before moving away from acting by 1993.

In an interview with TMZ, Gregory's sister — who made the announcement about his death on Facebook — said that Gregory "suffered from depression, bipolar disorder and had a sleep disorder that often kept him awake for days." Hans, it turns out, was his service dog. While it stands to reason that Gregory's illnesses contributed to him falling asleep in his car, we can't say for certain.