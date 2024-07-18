Strict Rules Guards Of The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier Have To Follow

The United States is home to several historical and sacred spaces for the military, but one that has significance unlike any other is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Created in 1921 as a memorial for unidentified soldiers who perished during World War I, the Tomb's meaning has evolved over the last 100+ years to honor every unidentified soldier who lost their life in warfare. It's a place with an incredibly special meaning behind it, and you may not know that one of the untold truths about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is that there is a dedicated group of elite soldiers who protect it with every inch of their being, and with some very specific rules.

The guards of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier are members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, who volunteer to keep watch over the Tomb and the brave unidentified soldiers lying in it. These soldiers go through an intensive training program, which includes an interview and several exams. If a soldier passes their training, they become a member of the Tomb Guard and start their duty. Several roles exist within this team, including sentinels, the guards who physically oversee the Tomb's protection.

It sounds like a pretty straightforward process, but make no mistake — the soldiers who guard the Tomb are expected to perfect every element of their work, from the way their uniforms look to the way they guard the Tomb itself. As such, they must follow these strict rules to meet those high expectations and honor those who gave everything for their country.