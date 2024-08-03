The Chilling Connection Germany Had With These United States Laws During WWII

When we're taught history lessons in school, the earth shattering events of World War II are often framed as a battle between forces of freedom and goodness and those of oppression and evil. Adolf Hitler's Third Reich, which came to power in 1933, quickly snuffed out any sense of German democracy that had emerged in the Weimar Republic after World War I. After the passing of the Enabling Act, which gave Hitler and the Nazi Party ultimate control over Germany and its people, the nation's transformation into a fascist state was almost immediate.

Alongside their push to permanently consolidate political power in their own hands, the Nazis sought to transform German society into Hitler's vision of a "pure" Aryan race, which meant the subjugation of disparate ethnicities — especially the country's large Jewish population. What began incrementally with a number of minor policies quickly expanded into a rolling program of mass death — the Holocaust, which took the lives of six million Jewish victims before the Nazis were defeated by the Allied forces in 1945. But the enactment of policies against German Jews — some of the worst crimes Hitler ever committed — was not without precedent. At the same time as the Nazi Party was rising to power, another major force was imposing systemic racial oppression on its own people: the United States. And it was to this country the Nazis turned in search of a guide to fulfill their own inhumane plans.