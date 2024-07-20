Sitcom Stars Who Died In 2024 And No One Noticed

Jackie Gleason cast Joyce Randolph in "The Honeymooners" after seeing her on a gum commercial. Randolph played Trixie Norton, married to Art Carney's Ed Norton, and the couple were neighbors and best friends to squabbling married couple Ralph and Alice Kramden, played by Jackie Gleason and Audrey Meadows. Filmed with a live studio audience and featuring working-class characters instead of the rich and glamorous, "The Honeymooners" launched a new genre of sitcom, and expanded to a half-hour show for one memorable season from 1955 to 1956.

"When Jackie moved production of the show to Miami Beach when his variety show returned, it was just not convenient for me," Randolph told Forbes in an interview. "I chose not to continue." Randolph had another motive for leaving the show: that she and her real-life husband, Richard Lincoln, had a son together, and she wanted to spend time with her family. According to the AP, she once confessed, "I didn't miss a thing by not working all the time ... I didn't want a nanny raising [my] wonderful son."

Though "The Honeymooners," one of the best TV shows of the 1950s, lived on for more than half a century in reruns, Randolph said she wasn't paid residuals until "lost" episodes were discovered. Furthermore, when Randolph did try to work again, she struggled on account of being typecast. She and Meadows did revive their roles as Honeymooners wives in the 1991 sitcom "Honey I'm Home." The last surviving cast member of the sitcom to start all sitcoms, Randolph died of natural causes in New York City at the age of 99.