Despite what LinkedIn "gurus" peddle, work colleagues aren't family — after all, families don't typically fire each other — and the same is applicable to TV show casts. While the actors portray the best of friends or happiest of families on screen, it doesn't mean it's all sunshine, rainbows, and fun-filled cookouts behind the scenes. Tensions often arise — and the animosity between castmates can become inescapable at times, and sometimes there are unique instances where one actor becomes disliked by everyone else around them, with the news inevitably spilling out into the public domain.

What are the reasons for such beef, though? It depends. In terms of "Star Trek" and William Shatner, his fellow crew members on the Starship Enterprise couldn't stand his alleged diva-like behavior. More recently, Clayne Crawford reportedly behaved far too aggressively on the "Lethal Weapon" set and the production felt rejuvenated after he departed the show. And, believe it or not, there are even stars who can't stand Ryan Reynolds.

Nonetheless, there are two — if not three — sides to every story, so let's take a look at some of the most famous TV show casts who couldn't stand their co-stars.