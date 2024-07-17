Stars Who Can't Stand Ryan Reynolds
Thanks to side-splitting roles in films such as "Deadpool" and "Free Guy," Canada's own Ryan Reynolds established himself as one of the most beloved actors working in show business today. However, he hasn't quite reached a Keanu Reeves level of universal likability and sainthood, as he still possesses his own fair share of detractors. It goes to show there's a hater born every minute.
The reasons for people having heat with Reynolds differ. In some instances, it isn't so much for who Reynolds is as a human being when the cameras are turned off, but what he represents as a symbol of the Hollywood system. Esteemed director Quentin Tarantino can't believe Netflix is throwing ridiculous money at the actor to make forgettable movies. Filmmaker Chris Columbus wasn't impressed by the fact that Reynolds even considered doing a stylized "Home Alone" parody-slash-reboot called "Stoned Alone," deeming it a sacrilege and mockery of the original. Elsewhere, Indian actor and politician Kangana Ranaut didn't appreciate how Reynolds tried to steal the audience from her own country.
Much like the stars who can't stand Meryl Streep, a few people have legitimate and understandable gripes, while others teeter on the murky border between "petty" and "let it go." So, let's take a look at the people who likely think "Deadpool" is totally overrated and won't be ordering autographed pictures of Reynolds for their relatives anytime soon.
Quentin Tarantino
Fun fact: In 2009, Ryan Reynolds told MTV News that he envisioned someone like "Pulp Fiction" director Quentin Tarantino taking the reins of the "Deadpool" movie, which would ultimately linger in development hell for the next few years. Reynolds, though, knew it was a pipe dream, adding: "Obviously Tarantino is a guy that likes to direct his own material, so there's a good chance he wouldn't be the guy."
Reynolds also referred to Tarantino as a "dream director" for the film, and the "dream" part of the statement proves to be entirely accurate here, as it's highly unlikely that Tarantino would be making the kind of movies that Reynolds deals in. In a 2023 interview with Deadline, Tarantino bemoaned the state of the film industry, especially when it comes to the type of movies that streaming services are investing in and releasing to the world.
He said: "I mean, and I'm not picking on anybody, but apparently for Netflix, Ryan Reynolds has made $50 million on this movie and $50 million on that movie and $50 million on the next movie for them. I don't know what any of those movies are. I've never seen them." Tarantino added that he's happy for Reynolds getting the big paydays, but there's no real substance to what he's doing and the projects he's involved in. "Well, good for him that he's making so much money. But those movies don't exist in the zeitgeist. It's almost like they don't even exist."
Tim Miller
In 2016, director Tim Miller and Ryan Reynolds made magic together on "Deadpool." Despite a few questionable creative choices, it exceeded all expectations, dancing its way to over $780 million at the box office and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie at the time. A sequel was inevitable, and the dream team of Miller and Reynolds were locked in for the next round. However, in October 2016, Miller left "Deadpool 2."
Appearing on the radio station KCRW, Miller revealed the reason for his departure was that "Ryan wanted to be in control of the franchise." The director explained how a lot of filmmakers are able to work in environments like that, but he wasn't interested in effectively fighting a losing battle. "Ryan's the face of the franchise, and he was the most important component of that, by far. So if he decides he wants to control it, then he's going to control it," he said.
Rumors surfaced that Miller wanted to make "Deadpool 2" more expensive than the first film, but this is something that he denied while appearing on "CG Garage." However, he explained on The Playlist's "The Fourth Wall" podcast how his version of the movie would have been different, pointing to a scene that would've had the Fantastic Four's Thing slugging it out with the Juggernaut as an example. In an interview with GQ, Reynolds praised Miller's "Deadpool" contributions but said, "There were vaguely scary fights in the post-production process that escalated quickly." Reynolds added that he is protective of the character and will fight for him.
Chris Columbus
In 2018, Deadline broke the news that the holiday spirit of "Home Alone" would return to the big screen; however, it wouldn't be about a boy who gets left behind by his family over Christmas. In "Stoned Alone," the plot would center on an adult stoner who is left to his own devices over the holiday season and smokes it up. Expectedly, burglars break into his home and he needs to fight back. Ryan Reynolds was attached to the project as a producer, and 20th Century Fox would release the film.
Chris Columbus, who directed the first two "Home Alone" movies, wasn't a fan of this idea at all and considered it disrespectful. In an interview with The Independent, Columbus said: "When I read about something called 'Stoned Alone,' they were going to do with Ryan — it was an R-rated 'Home Alone' movie about stoners — I thought to myself, 'This is just an insult to the art of cinema.'" The filmmaker questioned the purpose of the film and why his holiday standard was being remade, adding: "Watch the original! Forget about it. It's just never going to be as good."
"Stoned Alone" never materialized, presumably becoming a casualty of Disney's acquisition of Fox. However, a "Home Alone" reboot occurred in the form of 2021's "Home Sweet Home Alone," which doesn't feature a stoner as the protagonist. Much to the audience's disappointment it also wasn't based on one of those fan theories that turn regular movies into horror movies.
Gerard Butler
In 2009, Gerard Butler appeared in Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor's "Gamer," a film where people can control other human beings in a video game setting. While not a box office hit or a critically acclaimed feature by any means, it became a well-known motion picture in Butler's illustrious filmography. So much so that people couldn't help but point out the similarities between "Gamer" and 2021's "Free Guy," which stars Ryan Reynolds as the non-playable character Guy who becomes something more in the massively multiplayer online game he's a part of.
In an interview with Unilad, the comparisons between "Free Guy" and "Gamer" were brought up with Butler. "I actually don't know what 'Free Guy' is," Butler said, before being informed by his "Copshop" co-star Alexis Louder what it was. In response, Butler said: "Oh, s***, is it? I don't watch Ryan Reynolds movies."
Expectedly, Butler's comments caught the attention of the fans and press, doing the rounds across the World Wide Web. Many wondered if Reynolds would respond to the presumed dig, and he did so in a typically cheeky and humorous fashion. Taking to his Instagram account, he posted a screenshot of People's coverage of Butler's comments and wrote: "Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn't know what 'Free Guy' is?" He then used the opportunity to point his followers to the American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Defense Fund, encouraging people to donate and stating that he and his wife, Blake Lively, would match their donations.
Kangana Ranaut
Ryan Reynolds confirmed himself as a global and bankable superstar through blockbuster movies such as "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2." Undoubtedly, studios realized that putting his name on a film poster attracts the public's attention, and there are high expectations for his movies to perform at the global box office.
In the lead-up to the release of 2021's "Free Guy," extra efforts were put into the marketing, especially since the world was slowly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and studios wanted to lure audiences back into theaters. Resultantly, Reynolds filmed a promo, enticing the Indian public with a number of reasons to watch "Free Guy," including the fact that there would be dancing. He said: "If you're wondering if Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood now, well, the answer is yes. We have no shame, no shame at all."
One person who didn't appreciate the joke was Indian actor and politician Kangana Ranaut. On her Instagram Story (via The Indian Express), she shared a news headline of Reynolds' quote about Hollywood imitating Bollywood and added: "And trying to steal our screens..." Ranaut had been extremely vocal about the influence of Hollywood in Indian cinema a few weeks earlier, as she said at a press conference: "We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation." Ultimately, "Free Guy" made around $317,000 at the Indian box office during its theatrical run, as per Box Office Mojo.
Sammi Giancola
Sammi Giancola, better known as Sammi Sweetheart, grabbed the public's attention thanks to her stint on the reality show "Jersey Shore." A celebrity in her own right, Giancola has encountered a number of other famous individuals since making herself a household name in 2009. She chatted about the people she had met and her experiences on her podcast "Just Sayin'"; however, she doesn't have very fond memories of one Ryan Reynolds.
In a 2015 episode, Giancola discussed how she and "Jersey Shore" castmate Deena Cortese showed up to do an interview for "Live with Kelly and Michael" where Reynolds went on stage before them. Since both Giancola and Cortese were fans, their publicist approached Reynolds' publicist to see if they could organize a picture after he wrapped up. Reportedly, Reynolds' publicist said the actor had an imminent flight to catch but he would ask him. Giancola explained how they waited on the side and smiled at Reynolds as he walked off stage, but he lowered his head and raised his hand to block his view of them. Despite their publicist asking if he would take a photo, he continued walking past them and didn't respond or acknowledge them.
In 2023, Giancola and Cortese appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and talked about the incident again and how "he didn't want to be by us." They explained how it struck a nerve since they are big fans of both Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively.
Simon Jordan
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's acquisition of Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. has been highly publicized, even receiving its own television series, "Welcome to Wrexham." The celebrity influence of both Reynolds and McElhenney has brought newfound attention to Wrexham, resulting in a massive boost in the club's popularity around the globe. British businessman, former owner of Crystal Palace F.C., and radio host Simon Jordan, though, suggested the rise is only due to Reynolds' celebrity and questioned how sustainable it is in the long run.
"The other fella [McElhenney], well, he carries his bag but Ryan Reynolds is the audience grabber," Jordan said on talkSPORT. "Profile carries you so far, in the end you've got to know what you're doing and you've got to be prepared to put your hands in your pockets."
In another episode, Jordan suggested that Wrexham is nothing more than "a media project" for Reynolds and that neither he nor McElhenney are "perfect owners." Jordan scrutinized Reynolds' comments that he and McElhenney would have been in financial trouble had Wrexham not been promoted to another division, adding that Reynolds has enough money to not worry about such matters. For Jordan, the only concern he could see for Reynolds is that Wrexham wouldn't have looked as appealing a subject for a television show, alluding to the Wrexham project being more for media attention than a love for the club or sport.
Lauren Boebert
U.S. representative and noted member of the Republican Party Lauren Boebert made headlines in September 2023 for being a politician whose misconduct was caught on camera. It didn't take too long for Boebert to make the news once again, as she took aim at Hollywood celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds. Appearing on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast (via The Guardian), Boebert said that "Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress" by having supported her Democrat rival, and that was one of the reasons for her switching districts in 2024.
"It's coming from Hollywood when you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat, when you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat," she said. Boebert's comments regarding Reynolds are in reference to his $1,500 donation to Democrat Adam Frisch's campaign, as per the Federal Election Commission. Reynolds has yet to respond to Boebert's accusations at the time of writing.
