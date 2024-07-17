Stars Who Can't Stand Ryan Reynolds

Thanks to side-splitting roles in films such as "Deadpool" and "Free Guy," Canada's own Ryan Reynolds established himself as one of the most beloved actors working in show business today. However, he hasn't quite reached a Keanu Reeves level of universal likability and sainthood, as he still possesses his own fair share of detractors. It goes to show there's a hater born every minute.

The reasons for people having heat with Reynolds differ. In some instances, it isn't so much for who Reynolds is as a human being when the cameras are turned off, but what he represents as a symbol of the Hollywood system. Esteemed director Quentin Tarantino can't believe Netflix is throwing ridiculous money at the actor to make forgettable movies. Filmmaker Chris Columbus wasn't impressed by the fact that Reynolds even considered doing a stylized "Home Alone" parody-slash-reboot called "Stoned Alone," deeming it a sacrilege and mockery of the original. Elsewhere, Indian actor and politician Kangana Ranaut didn't appreciate how Reynolds tried to steal the audience from her own country.

Much like the stars who can't stand Meryl Streep, a few people have legitimate and understandable gripes, while others teeter on the murky border between "petty" and "let it go." So, let's take a look at the people who likely think "Deadpool" is totally overrated and won't be ordering autographed pictures of Reynolds for their relatives anytime soon.