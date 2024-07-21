All The U.S. Presidents Who Refused A Second Elected Term

Calvin Coolidge, known for his honesty, work ethic, and passion for business, was the 30th president of the United States. Though he was in a good position to win a second term — he was extremely popular — mental health issues prompted him to retire to Northampton. "I do not choose to run for president in 1928," he said in a statement to the press the same year. In "The Autobiography of Calvin Coolidge," he touched on his reasoning. "While I had a desire to be relieved of the pretensions and delusions of public life, it was not because of any attraction of pleasure or idleness," he wrote. "We draw our Presidents from the people. It is a wholesome thing for them to return to the people. I came from them. I wish to be one of them again."

Coolidge was also deeply mourning the death of his 16-year-old son, Calvin Jr., who died from an infection in 1924, at a time before penicillin was discovered. "It has always seemed to me that the boy I lost was her image" he said, referring to his mother, Victoria (per Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation). She and his younger sister, Abbie, both died when he was young. According to The Atlantic, Calvin suppressed his emotions during this time, and when his son died, he experienced major depression for the next four years of his presidency. He died on January 5, 1933, of coronary thrombosis at his Northampton home at 93 years old.