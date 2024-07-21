The Big Question Everyone Has For Kamala Harris Now That Joe Biden Dropped Out Of The Election

On the heels of the huge announcement from President Joe Biden on July 21, 2024 that he will not seek a second term comes more questions than answers. The biggest one of them all, though, might be, "Who will the Democratic nominee be?" For many, the obvious answer is Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden himself fully endorsed her candidacy on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

Biden is far from the only prominent Democrat who has put forth their support for Harris to take the reins of the party. Former President Bill Clinton and Former Secretary of State (and presidential candidate) Hillary Clinton released a joint statement on X that read in part: "We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and will do whatever we can to support her." Among many other Dems voicing support on X, Senator Tim Kaine wrote, "I'm looking forward to working with my friend @KamalaHarris and a great ticket mate to keep Virginia blue so that we can continue to build on our progress."

If Harris does nab the nomination, the biggest question remaining is who that "ticket mate" will be — who will be the democratic vice president candidate? There are, unsurprisingly, a lot of options.