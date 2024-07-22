Here's How Joran Van Der Sloot Was Finally Caught

Joran van der Sloot is currently behind bars in Challapalca, a notorious Peruvian prison tucked away in the Andes at the top of a mountain. He's serving 28 years for the 2010 murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores in Lima, Peru. He was arrested in Chile days later, and at the time of his capture, he was already a suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American Natalee Holloway, who vanished five years before Flores was killed. The 18-year-old who was visiting Aruba with her classmates after her graduation from high school when she went missing.

Van der Sloot was captured just four days after he viciously murdered Flores. The pair reportedly met at a Lima casino and headed back to his Hotel TAC room at 5 a.m. on May 30. Peruvian officials pegged him as the suspect after surveillance video showed him entering the room with Flores and leaving alone with his luggage at approximately 9 a.m. Years later, in 2023, he was sentenced to 20 years on charges related to the Holloway case. As part of his plea deal, he admitted to killing her, and he will likely serve his second prison term in America after his time in Peru.

