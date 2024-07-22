Here's How Joran Van Der Sloot Was Finally Caught
Joran van der Sloot is currently behind bars in Challapalca, a notorious Peruvian prison tucked away in the Andes at the top of a mountain. He's serving 28 years for the 2010 murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores in Lima, Peru. He was arrested in Chile days later, and at the time of his capture, he was already a suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American Natalee Holloway, who vanished five years before Flores was killed. The 18-year-old who was visiting Aruba with her classmates after her graduation from high school when she went missing.
Van der Sloot was captured just four days after he viciously murdered Flores. The pair reportedly met at a Lima casino and headed back to his Hotel TAC room at 5 a.m. on May 30. Peruvian officials pegged him as the suspect after surveillance video showed him entering the room with Flores and leaving alone with his luggage at approximately 9 a.m. Years later, in 2023, he was sentenced to 20 years on charges related to the Holloway case. As part of his plea deal, he admitted to killing her, and he will likely serve his second prison term in America after his time in Peru.
The Natalee Holloway case
Before murdering Stephany Flores, Joran van der Sloot was tangled in a criminal case regarding the then-unsolved disappearance of Natalee Holloway (above right). She was last seen leaving the Carlos 'N Charlie's restaurant and nightclub in Aruba with the killer and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe. The three were arrested and questioned in 2005. A lack of evidence let them off the hook, but in 2007 van der Sloot was again arrested along with the Kalpoe brothers — and this time they were charged. Aruban prosecutors accused them of "involvement in the voluntary manslaughter of Natalee Holloway or causing serious bodily harm to Natalee Holloway, resulting in her death," Aruban prosecutors said (per CNN). Again, a lack of evidence let them go free.
It wasn't until he killed Flores that van der Sloot's fate was finally set into motion. He was arrested in Chile on June 3, 2010, and sent to Peru to face murder charges. But the story took another turn: van der Sloot was accused of telling Beth Holloway (above left) he knew where her daughter's remains were, and he would tell her where — if she gave him $25,000 upfront, and another $250,000 after she found the body. Van der Sloot later admitted the information he ultimately gave her was "worthless," per the U.S. Department of Justice. The crimes allegedly took place between March and May 2010, before he murdered Flores. On June 30, an Alabama grand jury indicted him on charges of extortion and wire fraud, and in 2023 he pled guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Under his plea agreement, he had to provide "full, complete, accurate, and truthful information" regarding Holloway's disappearance.
Life behind bars — and reportedly no remorse
Joran van der Sloot is currently behind bars at one of Peru's most notorious prisons: Challapalca. The mountaintop facility has been the target of Amnesty International, which said inmates are subject to "conditions which may amount to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment." Before Challapalca, the Dutch national was first held at Miguel Castro-Castro prison in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lima, then Piedras Gordas in the Ancon district of the same city. He also spent time in Alabama's Hoover City Jail amid sentencing for the extortion and fraud charges related to the Natalee Holloway case.
Per 1819 News, his attorney's called the conditions of Peruvian prisons "horrific." The same word has been used to describe van der Sloot's murders. In his confession, he claimed to have killed Holloway after she rejected his advances by smashing her in the head with a cinderblock. His confession of murdering Stephany Flores was no less gruesome. He said he choked her and beat her in the face before smothering her with his blood-smeared shirt. He ruthlessly took her life after she saw a message on his computer indicating his involvement in Holloway's disappearance.
"It is shocking and it is horrific to hear, a killer that describing the brutal things that he did to my daughter," Holloway's mother Beth said (per WBRC). In a letter to the judge presiding over the case, Natalee's father, Dave Holloway, said van der Sloot is unrepentant. "He expresses no remorse, regret, or even compassion for committing the horrific crime that violently ended Natalee's life and irreparably changed the trajectory of all of ours," he said, per AL.com.