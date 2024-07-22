Former President Obama's Silence On Kamala Harris Has Everyone's Attention

Steven Nelson, a Washington correspondent for the New York Post, speculated that the silence of Barack Obama — as a respected leader among Democrats — could hurt Kamala Harris. "His lack of an endorsement of Harris could damage her candidacy and implicitly encourage new candidates to emerge," Nelson wrote. But according to The Seattle Times, those in Obama's inner circle said "not to read too much into it" and claimed the politician doesn't have anyone in particular in mind for the nomination.

On social media, some highlighted Obama's decision to not name Harris in his statement, instead using the word "nominee." "For [Joe Biden] to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life," the former president wrote. Others suggested his choice was a strategy — in the case of a contested nomination, he could use his clout to then push Harris. A source familiar with Obama's thinking told MSNBC similar. "Just like he did in 2020 once Joe Biden earned the nomination, president Obama believes he will be uniquely positioned to help unite the party once we have a nominee, lift up that candidate, and do everything he can to get that candidate elected in November," they said. The source noted that though Obama said "supportive things" about Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign, he didn't officially endorse him until after Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race.