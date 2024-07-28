The Chilling 9/11 Connection That Could Change Everything

People often claim complex causes for simple things, and simple causes for complex things. So pictures of Earth from space? They represent a flat-earth denying, NASA-driven cabal of conspiratorial silence to squash the truth of ... uh, an infinity of ice encircling our disc planet? The current ultra-sociopolitically-dense conflict between the terrorist organization Hamas and Israel? That's just good guys vs. bad guys — easy. Scientific and historical illiteracy greatly exacerbate such tendencies. That being said, strange complications do arise, like in the case of 9/11.

The 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City have always provided fertile ground for conspiracy theories. People wanted answers and a target for anger, and so they conjured the "it was an inside job" conspiracy featuring the familiar "jet fuel can't melt steel" tagline, as the BBC outlines. But even with detailed timelines describing the events of 9/11, some suggest that our knowledge regarding what happened that day remains incomplete.

On that note, in July 2024 "60 Minutes" recently released video footage dating to 1999 that might cast 9/11 in a very different light. In the video (watchable on CBS News), Saudi Omar al-Bayoumi films Washington, D.C.'s Capitol Hill between the Washington Monument and Capitol Building. He references a "plan," and seems to be making a map of the area, taking note of entrances and security guards. He also had close ties to two of the 9/11 hijackers, Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi.