Chilling Times Nostradamus Predicted The Antichrist

It's once again time to choose your favorite Nostradamus apocalyptic bugbear and/or deathly portent. The usual suspects include fire, floods, blood, famine, some beasts and plagues, and of course: the Antichrist. Or is it antichrist with a small "a"? We'll get to that. But the truth is, history's most often-cited 16th-century French prognosticator didn't really say much about the entity or persona we've come to define as "the antichrist." Maybe all the pleasant-smelling, herb-infused water that Nostradamus gazed into to write his poetry — i.e., see his visions — put a limit even on his capacity for doomsaying.

For this discussion, we can turn directly to Nostradamus' famed 1555 book of supposed prophecies, "Les Prophesies" ("The Prophecies"). Nostradamus separated his prophecies by centuries one through 10, each century divided by year, and each year described using a quatrain — four lines of poetry. "Blood" comes up a lot in "The Prophecies," like we mentioned — 125 times, to be exact. "Death" comes in a close second at 122 times, and then we've got other mentions like famine at 32 times. The antichrist? He only gets mentioned twice. In "The Prophecies'" opening letter to King Henry II, though — the husband of Nostradamus' chief patron, Catherine de Medici — Nostradamus mentions the antichrist four times. He must have known his audience.

But bear in mind that Nostradamus wrote "The Prophecies" about 470 years ago. Ideas about the antichrist were different back then, and we really don't know in what sense Nostradamus used the term.