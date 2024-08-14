Jodi Arias' Former Cellmate Has A Lot To Say About Her

Donavan Bering said her and Tracy didn't press Jodi Arias too much about her case. After Bering was released in March 2009, she even helped Arias run a social media account. "I did it because I supported her at the time and it kept me busy," she said. "She would have called me all day long if she could just to get things out there."

Jodi Arias' story changed multiple times after her arrest. She initially denied any involvement in the murder of her former flame Travis Alexander. Later, she claimed to have witnessed two masked intruders kill him. Arias and her lawyers eventually settled on arguing that she killed Alexander in self-defense. And then the trial started.

The jury didn't buy it, and neither did her former cellmate. "Because of all the evidence and just all that I knew about all the different stories, and stuff, and the way that she acted," Bering told Arizona's Family. "And she had no remorse." It seems that Arias might never have truly reckoned with what she did to Alexander, but Bering has no guilt. "I can hold my head up high now because I was able to tell the truth," she said. "She had a completely different side to her that I didn't expect."