Things 500 Days Of Escobar Didn't Tell You About Pablo

Contains spoilers for the Netflix documentary "500 Days of Escobar."

The feature-length documentary "500 Days of Escobar" made a big splash when it was first released in Colombia in 2023. Focused on the battle against the titular Pablo Escobar, the leader of the Medellin drug cartel and Columbia's most notorious drug trafficker, the documentary features interviews with some of the key figures in the Columbian drug wars, well as some of graphic footage of its brutal fallout.

As the documentary shows, for a period in the early 1990s, it seemed that Escobar was on course to face justice. The kingpin and a sizable group of his closest allies had been captured, and imprisoned in a luxury apartment nicknamed "la catedral." However, he escaped and went on the run for around 500 days, during which he terrorized Colombia with frequent and deadly acts of narco-terrorism. He was eventually discovered after investigators traced multiple phone calls he had made to his son, after which he was shot and killed in a raid by the Search Bloc wing of the Colombian National Police, though there were rumors that the vigilante Los Pepes group was also involved.

"500 Days of Escobar" has now landed on Netflix, meaning true crime aficionados the world over get the chance to witness the downfall and death of one of the mythic drug lord. But the documentary covers just what its title suggests: 500 Days. And clocking in with a runtime of under an hour and 20 minutes, a great many details in the story of Escobar are left out. Here are some eye-popping details that help fill out the Escobar story.

