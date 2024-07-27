Things We Learned About JFK After He Died

For a country that doesn't technically have any sort of old-school nobility or royalty, the Kennedy family might be the closest thing that the United States has. They're something close to a longstanding political dynasty in its own right — which is pretty unique in American history — and that's made it a regular source of mystique for the public at large. That's been pretty true for a long time, even if you were to ignore one of the most infamous events to strike at the Kennedy family: the assassination of John F. Kennedy, of course.

Conspiracies and questions have been thrown around on that front for literal decades, and no shortage of people have tried to spend that time trying to unravel the mysteries of JFK's death. All with varying levels of success. That said, Kennedy assassination conspiracy theories are full topics in and of themselves, and it might be worth noting that for all the questions that continue to linger, there are actually some tidbits of information that have been revealed in the past six decades. Naturally, some of it ties back into JFK's assassination on November 22, 1963, but there are some other details that have even managed to paint the former president in a slightly different light. Here are some of the things the public learned about JFK after he died.