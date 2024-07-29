Actors Who Died In Bizarre Ways

Talented though she was, Anne Heche was perhaps best known for starring opposite Harrison Ford in the 1998 drama "Six Days Seven Nights" and for her long-term relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, a talk show host who turned out to be a terrible person. Throughout her career, Heche had been open about her belief that she had serious undiagnosed mental health issues stemming from a difficult childhood, and also about her past heavy drug use — but despite these issues, she amassed an enviable body of work as an actor.

Unfortunately, her life came to an end in bizarre fashion on the morning of August 5, 2022. Heche was driving her Mini Cooper in a Los Angeles suburb when she inexplicably lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a private residence. The ensuing blaze was so intense that it took twenty minutes for firefighters to beat the flames back enough to move the car, to say nothing of getting Heche free. Miraculously, Heche initially survived, hanging on for nearly a week before succumbing to her injuries on August 11.

Investigators suspected at first that the crash was due to drugs or alcohol, but this was not the case. In December, the L.A. Coroner's Office announced that there was no evidence pointing to Heche being impaired in any way at the time of the accident.