What Happened To The Bodies Of These U.S. Presidential Assassins?

While assassination attempts on politicians — or anyone, for that matter — are not necessarily everyday occurrences, they happen far more frequently than you might realize. In the United States, assassins have targeted presidents, president-elects, and presidential candidates with alarming regularity going all the way back to 1835 when Richard Lawrence's pistol misfired as he took aim at President Andrew Jackson. Sometimes assassination attempts completely fail. In certain cases a president gets shot but survives, like Theodore Roosevelt in 1912. Other times someone in the crowd gets hit, like during Giuseppe Zangara's attempted assassination on Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1933. In four cases, however, a president was shot and killed.

Many people might cite the 1885 assassination of President Abraham Lincoln by disgruntled actor John Wilkes Booth as the most well-known of these plots. Others — perhaps those still alive who remember seeing footage on the news — could cite the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy by Lee Harvey Oswald. Less known at this point are the assassinations of James Garfield by Charles J. Guiteau in 1881 and William McKinley by Leon Czolgosz just 20 years later in 1901.

Each presidential assassin died under different circumstances. Booth fled and died in a barn from injuries resulting from his pursuit, Guiteau and Czolgosz were caught and executed, and Oswald was himself assassinated. All four of these men's bodies were buried, but strangely enough, three of them were later exhumed for very different reasons.

[Featured image by Adam Cuerden via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]