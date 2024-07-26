The Most Disturbing Details About Sinaloa Drug Cartel Leader Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada

Two factions of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel took a hit in July 2024 when Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia and Joaquin Guzman Lopez were arrested in the United States. The U.S. State Department has pinned the former as the leader of the Zambada Garcia faction — one of four that make up the organized crime syndicate, located in the city of Culiacan in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. His arrest came almost over a year after the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced indictments against several leaders of the organization, which operates globally and has reportedly engaged in drug trafficking and violence on U.S. soil for over a decade and a half.

Zambada Garcia founded the Sinaloa cartel in the late-1980s with Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera, one of the more notorious and ruthless cartel leaders. El Chapo is currently imprisoned in the U.S., and it looks like Zambada Garcia might share the same fate. Guzman Lopez, El Chapo's son, is also accused of heading the organization's vicious activities via the Los Chapitos faction. Like many other drug lords, Zambada Garcia has been linked to many violent and disturbing acts.

[Featured image by FAL56 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]