Tragic Details Found In Olympian Steve Prefontaine's Autopsy

When Steve Prefontaine died in a car crash in Eugene, Oregon on May 30, 1975, it brought to a close one of the most explosive young careers in American sports. Just 24 years old at the time of his death, the athlete held seven American running records between 2,000 and 10,000 meters. During his career he broke 14 different records and ran nine sub-four-minute miles, a major achievement at the time. His three and six-mile records for Oregon, which he set in 1973, have yet to be broken.

But numbers alone don't tell the whole Prefontaine story, nor his lasting impact on the world of running. The Oregon native was a cultural phenomenon, with dashing good looks and charisma that brought him millions of fans and helped attract a raft of new devotees to American running, which in the 1970s was still in its infancy. Prefontaine's death was considered a sporting tragedy, one made more visceral in the collective consciousness after details of what happened that night were made public. His toxicology and autopsy reports found that he died of asphyxiation and had been drinking, giving more context to the Olympian's untimely death in context.