The Dark Reality Of T.J. Miller

In the mid-2010s, actor and comedian T.J. Miller hit the undisputed peak of his popularity. From "Silicon Valley" to "Deadpool" and "Office Christmas Party," the audience couldn't get enough of his quirky demeanor, distinct look, and even more recognizable voice. A string of quickfire controversies, though, derailed the upward trajectory of his career, with it all but flatlining by 2020. Miller did himself no favors either, as many of his inflammatory comments brought with them additional outrage and gob-smacking shock from both his fans and peers. Resultantly, he's become kryptonite to Hollywood, with studios, streamers, and networks saying ixnay on the hombre and steering clear of his uncanny ability to attract scandal. Simply put, he's become part of an infamous club of actors who ruined their career in a matter of seconds.

Miller continues to perform gigs on the standup circuit, while also waxing poetically about the marvels and mysteries behind Bitcoin and NFTs on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. However, this is a far cry from the person who played the standout character Weasel in the "Deadpool" movies and provided some of the sickest burns to Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson. In fact, it appears as if Weasel and Wade's bromance died when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox movies and decided to not let the character back in for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

With all that said, let's take a look back at the numerous events and disastrous issues that changed the course of Miller's life and his career.