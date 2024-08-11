The Secret Teachings Of Jesus Explained

At this point, it's pretty widely known that the books we've got in the Christian Bible weren't the only options available. The standard Catholic Bible has 73 books, including 45 in the Old Testament inherited from Christianity's Jewish roots, and 27 in the New Testament. The Protestant Reformation saw seven books removed, making the standard Protestant Bible 66 books long. It took almost 400 years of councils, sectarian division, so-called heretical groups, and more for the original Bible to come together about 400 C.E. But of course, it omitted quite a lot of potential writings — including supposed quotes from Jesus himself.

Amongst the loads and loads of religious texts that didn't make the officially sanctioned biblical cut, we've got the Old Testament Apocrypha, the New Testament Apocrypha including non-canonical Gnostic Gospels, numerous books of unknown authorship from the Pseudepigrapha, and much more. They were written in various languages like Greek, Latin, Hebrew, and Aramaic across hundreds of years. They also came from various locations across early Christendom like the caves west of the Dead Sea that yielded the Dead Sea Scrolls found from 1947 to 1956. Some texts, like the Gospel of Judas, have reached high-profile status because their stories potentially upend traditionally held doctrine.

Jesus himself — the reason that the Christian Bible exists — shows up fairly often in non-canonical books. Sometimes he's pontificating spiritual teachings, sometimes he's describing the creation of the cosmos, and sometimes he's even disclosing secret knowledge to Mary Magdalene.