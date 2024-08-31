Strange Details Everyone Ignores About Bigi 'Blanket' Jackson

There aren't many people on the planet for whom the most famous moment of their entire lives occurs when they are just 9 months old. But that is the case for Bigi Jackson, more frequently referred to in the media as "Blanket."

Bigi Jackson is the third and youngest child of the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, who died tragically at his home in Bel-Air in 2009. As a baby, he found himself at the center of one of the biggest headline scandals of his father's often controversial life, when Michael dangled him from the window of the Adlon Hotel in Berlin, seemingly to please the crowd of fans that had gathered in the square below.

Despite the incident, before his death Michael made great efforts to maintain the anonymity of his children, only allowing them to appear in public with their faces covered by handkerchiefs or masks. And though Bigi has remained perhaps the most lowkey member of the Jackson dynasty ever since — he is now in his early 20s, and has only ever given a handful of interviews — several strange details about his life have been made public knowledge. Here are the most intriguing of them.