What Lindsay Lohan's Life In Jail Was Really Like

By the mid-2000s, actor Lindsay Lohan had gone from child star to tabloid fodder because of her erratic behavior and drug and alcohol overuse that resulted in escalating run-ins with the law. Lohan, whose breakout role at age 12 as identical twins in the 1998 remake of "The Parent Trap," would eventually end up just one of several child actors who have gone to jail for various crimes over the years. Lohan's legal troubles began in May 2007 when police in Beverly Hills arrested her for driving under the influence after she crashed her car. Just a couple of months later, police again arrested her after a car chase involving the mother of her personal assistant. This time, she was additionally charged with felony possession of cocaine.

Lohan's first jail stint lasted all of 84 minutes for a one-day sentence for her DUIs, per The Citizens' Voice. She was released so quickly because of overcrowding in the jail. The authorities even allowed her to wear her street clothes while she was there. But her second jail sentence in July 2010 for a probation violation related to her two previous DUI cases, lasted two weeks. She was in a cell by herself for up to 23 hours a day for her own protection.