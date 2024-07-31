Since the dawn of its modern inception, the Olympic Games has marked its beginning with an extravagant opening ceremony, which nowadays is the result of years of planning and coordination by a huge team of creatives representing the host country. As well as the journey of the Olympic torch and a traditional athletes' parade, opening ceremonies have come to include vast performances showcasing the cultural diversity and history of the host country. In 2024, Olympic hosts Paris were looking to build upon the tradition of great opening ceremonies in the first Olympic Games since 2024 to not be hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was to take place along the city's River Seine, with athletes carried downstream in a succession of flotillas, alongside artistic performances and pyrotechnics.

Sadly, the ceremonies were affected by bad weather, with torrential rain affecting the performances. Reviews were also mixed, with critics arguing that the show felt patchy and thrown together despite its immense scale. More worryingly, however, the show received a vicious backlash online from those who believe a certain scene in the opening ceremony featuring performers in drag was offensive to Christians and blasphemous. Those involved, including DJ Barbara Butch (pictured), have received vile abuse online. But not only have the artists themselves stated that the scene has been utterly misinterpreted by its critics, Butch has made steps to stamp out the abuse which has been flung at her and to bring those responsible to justice.