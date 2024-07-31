The Real Reason A Brazilian Swimmer Was Banned From The 2024 Olympics

For most athletes, getting to compete at the Olympic Games is the ultimate dream. Those who take part represent the best of the best, who have devoted years of their lives perfecting their skills in their chosen disciplines. It takes dedication, perseverance, and unwavering self-belief for athletes of all stripes to ascend to the level where they get to represent their nation on the biggest competitive platform in the world. It also takes perspective and a sense of team togetherness that generally characterizes the attitude of elite Olympians. South Korean markswoman Kim Yeji, for example, told the Associated Press upon taking silver when her younger compatriot Oh Ye Jin took gold: "I do not view her as my rival. This is a big stage, the Olympics, and we won the gold and silver. When we won these medals, we were so proud we are Koreans."

But such professionalism and gregariousness in athletics are not universal, as one incident in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games has seemingly shown. As reported by multiple news outlets, the Brazilian Olympic team was penalized for the behavior of two athletes, swimmers Ana Carolina Vieira and her boyfriend Gabriel Santos, with the former being sent home from Paris on the order of team officials. The incident has caused a scandal in their home country. Here's the full story.