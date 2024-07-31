Snoop Dogg Debunks Claims Over Satanic Necklace At The Olympics But Some Fans Don't Buy It

Satanic imagery and the inevitable uproar that follows (Satanic Panic anyone?) appear to be making a comeback. From Lil Nas X to Sam Smith, "demonic" symbolism seems to be cropping up lately. Or as Complex says, people are just looking for it more — "people who somehow view everything as a direct threat to their personal religious beliefs while simultaneously failing to correctly identify the very imagery they claim to hold so dear."

As of this writing, Snoop Dogg is the current artist facing scrutiny for such imagery thanks to a necklace he wore at the Olympics that people are calling — you guessed it — "satanic." Specifically, they linked it to Baphomet, a horned creature with the body of a human and head and legs of a goat that has become associated with the occult over the years. The "Gin and Juice" rapper brushed off the claims and quite frankly told people to "leave [him] the f*** alone."

"I don't know what y'all thought this was but this is the goat," Snoop said in an Instagram story on Monday. "I had this made because somebody told me I was the goat so I wanted to make me a goat chain. All that other s*** y'all talking about, I don't know what y'all talking about. But this is the GOAT, greatest of all time, with a blue diamond on his head. Gold. A goat. That other s*** y'all talking about, miss me with that b*******."