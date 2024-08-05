Celebs Who Are Stuck In Prison For Life

Danny Masterson was most well-known for a single credit, but it was a doozy: between 1998 and 2006, he portrayed cynical-stoner-with-a-heart-of-gold Steven Hyde as part of the ensemble cast of the beloved sitcom "That '70s Show." It was pretty much smack in the middle of that series' run, though, that he committed the crimes that would later land him in prison for the rest of his life — the drugging and sexual assault of two different women at his home between 2001 and 2003.

Multiple women came forward about Masterson's crimes in 2017, initiating an investigation that quickly caused the actor to be dropped from the Netflix dramedy "The Ranch," on which he co-starred with his former "That '70s Show" cohort Ashton Kutcher. While some of the cases were dropped, two of them decidedly stuck, and the victims' harrowing testimony at his eight-month-long trial resulted in Masterson being convicted on two counts of rape in May 2023. Just over three months later, the actor was slapped with an eye-watering sentence of 30 years to life, a sentence which he began serving at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, on December 27, 2023.

From what we know about Danny Masterson's life in prison, his lifestyle these days is a far cry from that of his former life as a star of one of the most popular sitcoms ever — and while it's unfortunate that it took his victims so long to obtain justice, his punishment certainly fits his crimes.