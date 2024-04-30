What We Know About Danny Masterson's Life In Prison
Danny Masterson, the former "That 70's Show" star and convicted rapist who is serving 30 years to life, now spends his days with 3,400 other inmates at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, in California's Central Coast. The 48-year-old disgraced actor is best known for his role as the wise-cracking Steven Hyde on the late 1990s to early 2000s Fox sitcom that also launched the careers of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. But these days he's equally known for his 2023 convictions for forcibly raping two women at his home a decade earlier.
Since entering the California prison system in December 2023, Masterson has also served time in two other prisons, including a maximum security facility where cult leader Charles Manson once lived. Masterson's current home is in a minimum and medium security prison where he has access to rehabilitative and academic programs. Meanwhile, he's appealing his sentence after the judge in the case denied him bail. He's also fighting a related civil suit. Masterson's not the only former child star to end up behind bars, there's a fairly extensive list, but his downfall has been pretty spectacular nonetheless.
30 year sentence
Police first arrested Danny Masterson in 2020 on allegations he drugged and raped three women between 2001 and 2003 but the first trial ended in a deadlocked jury and mistrial. In a second trial held in 2023, a jury of seven women and five men convicted him on charges related to two of the three women. Judge Charlaine Olmedo, who oversaw both trials, sentenced Masterson to serve 30 years to life for his crimes. Like Masterson, a life-long Scientologist, his victims were also part of the religious organization. Prosecutors in the case said the church shielded Masterson and prevented the women from coming forward for years. This may have been due in part to Scientology's conflicting message to its members about reporting crimes. The organization has denied this.
Masterson requested the court allow him to remain free while he appealed the convictions but Judge Olmedo denied the motion, calling him a flight risk since the "defendant has no wife to go home to," among other reasons (via the New York Daily News). During both trials, his then-wife, actor Bijou Phillips, stood by Danny Masterson's side. She sent a heartfelt letter to the court asking for leniency for Masterson before his sentencing. "I can say that Danny has literally been a life-saving partner to me," she wrote (via The Independent). But just days after the jury convicted Masterson of two counts of rape, Phillips filed for divorce.
From prison to prison
Danny Masteron has been shuttled around the California prison system during his first few months as an inmate. His first stint was in North Kern State Prison. From there, prison officials sent him to Corcoran State Prison, a maximum security facility in Corcoran, California. This was the prison that housed Charles Manson until his death in November 2017. Prison officials then moved Masterson from Corcoran State Prison to the California Men's Colony for "the inmate's well-being," an unnamed law enforcement source told Deadline in February 2024. He is being housed in the prison's West Facility. Besides being able to attend such programs as cognitive behavior therapy and family relationships Masterson will likely be meeting with his lawyers as his appeal moves forward. He'll also be talking with other attorneys on his civil harassment case filed by the women from the criminal trial and their families. The case, in which the Church of Scientology is a co-defendant, is scheduled to go to trial in September 2025.
In March 2024, Bijou Phillips brought her and Masterson's 10-year-old daughter, Fianna, to visit him at the California Men's Colony for the first time a few days after his 48th birthday, according to The Daily Mail. A California court gave Phillips full custody of their daughter in October 2023. Masterson will be eligible for parole in June 2042.