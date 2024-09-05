The Deadliest Cults To Ever Exist

Cults are a wellspring of never-ending fascination. How could it be, many wonder, that people so easily fall prey to the sway of nonsensical rhetoric babbled by charismatic leaders? How could it be that cult victims don't see directly through the oh-so obvious veneer of psychological manipulation and self-deception? The thing is — shared beliefs, learned behavioral norms, leaders whom people follow, group identifiers like clothing and hair: In an everyday context we call these things "culture." Maybe that's why cults are so terrifying.

However, as the Cult Education Institute explains, cults go much further than simple peer pressure and are vastly more harmful. Slavish devotion to dogma, an absolute authoritarian leader, abuse of members who threaten to step out of line, and more: Cults have specific hallmarks that differentiate them from millennia-old religious traditions or the harmless interests of fans of music, sports, certain IPs, etc.

And while cults have no doubt existed as long as humanity in some form or another, the modern conception of a "cult" only cohered in the 20th century – a very minor slice of human history. The word "cult" popped up in English in the 1600s and its definition evolved since then. Modern cults dot the entire world, like the New Apostolic Church in France with over 7 million members, Zhushenjiao (the Lord God cult) in China active since the late '90s, and Scientology in Germany — as it's classified there. Some cults are just a nuisance to authorities. Some, though, are legitimately deadly.