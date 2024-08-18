How The Plane Crews Reacted To Bombing Hiroshima And Nagasaki

On the morning of the bombing of Hiroshima, one of the B-29s, Straight Flush, was tasked with determining if the weather was suitable for bombing. The pilot, Capt. Claude Eatherly (he left the service as a major), wasn't aware the Enola Gay had an atomic bomb, but knew this was a special mission. He radioed the Enola Gay that the weather was clear. Eatherly soon learned what they had done and the knowledge haunted him for years. "I feel I killed all those people in Hiroshima," he would later tell a Veterans Administration doctor (via the Evening Star). He even reached out to the victims of Hiroshima asking for forgiveness.

After the war, Eatherly spent time in several psychiatric wards and had numerous interactions with the court system for a series of crimes ranging from writing bad checks to postal break-ins. He eventually became a vocal advocate for the anti-nuclear movement. Some claimed Eatherly was being used by the left, including Gen. Paul Tibbets. But in a series of letters (later turned into a book) between Eatherly and Günther Anders, a philosopher and antinuclear activist, Eatherly proclaimed his stance against nuclear proliferation and hoped that "someone will ... give a message that will influence the world toward a reconciliation and peace," he wrote (via "Burning Conscience: The Case Of The Hiroshima Pilot Claude Eatherly"). "You may be the man, if I can be of any help to you, count on me."