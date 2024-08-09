What It Was Like To Prepare For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Stability is one of the biggest selling points of monarchy. It's a guarantor of succession — a straightforward way of handing the reins from one leader to the next (assuming, of course, there's an undisputed heir and no conflicts like the Wars of Roses). In a constitutional monarchy, the hereditary principle keeps the chaos of politics out of the ostensibly nonpolitical role played by the monarch as head of state. And if a monarch takes the throne when young and enjoys a long life, as Queen Elizabeth II of Britain did, the nation will have a leader who endures through elections, crises, triumphs, and the rise and fall of at least a few generations.

But kings and queens aren't immune to the ravages of time. They may provide a stabilizing element to their nations, to the point of being seen as a perennial figure, but sooner or later, their clock runs out. Elizabeth's ran out in 2022, after a reign of over 70 years that saw her frequently hailed as a capable and popular head of state, not only in the U.K. and the Commonwealth realms, but around the world. Given her age (96 at her death) and declining health, her passing was long anticipated as a possibility, but when the day came, it was no less a sorrowful time for many Britons.

Tasked with managing the funeral for the beloved monarch was Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 18th Duke of Norfolk. He had years of preparation and ages of precedent — ceremony being another stabilizing aspect of monarchy — but a strong public sentiment to match as well. Here's how the duke got the job and what went into his preparations for the queen's funeral.