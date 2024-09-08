Hitler's Disturbing Downward Spiral Explained

For millennia, the greatest minds have tried to find an answer to one of life's fundamental questions: Are people born evil, or do they become so due to their environment? This is commonly known as the "nature versus nurture" debate. Philosophers, theologists, psychologists, and more have given the subject a great deal of attention down the centuries, and today the scientific picture is nuanced, with both hereditary and environmental factors believed to influence how human beings develop moral or immoral behavior and impulses.

Things get complicated when thinking about the most reviled people in history, such as Adolf Hitler, the Führer (or leader) of the Third Reich in Nazi Germany. Under his orders, the atrocities of the Holocaust and other policies of persecution were responsible for an estimated 20 million murders, excluding the millions who lost their lives as a result of World War II. As studies have pointed out, such vast numbers are inherently dehumanizing, making it difficult for educators to adequately transmit the horrors of history.

Similarly, it is all too easy to forget that the crimes underpinning such widespread suffering were committed by humans, rather than the caricatured monsters that history often portrays them as. Indeed, Hitler's early life in Austria was not particularly abnormal, and there was little evidence that he would go on to commit acts of great evil once he gained political power. So what exactly happened?