Hitler's Lies That People Actually Believed

According to University of Cambridge historian Piers Brendon, the 1930s are the decade that solidified the tendency of big people to tell big lies. In a piece for The Guardian, Brendon wrote that lies were now being told on a grand scale — undoubtedly spread via new technologies — from the misinformation surrounding the Great Depression to the falsehoods and myth-making that allowed Adolf Hitler to seize power during the struggles of a post-World War I world.

In hindsight, it's easy to look back and wonder how the world allowed things to get so far before someone stepped up to stop Hitler's mad scramble for power. But Brendon stresses that at the time, it was the perfect storm for someone like him to rise to the top of the political food chain. Germany was fresh out of a crushing World War I defeat, and people wanted answers. Why had Germany lost? What had gone wrong? Who was to blame? Hitler gave them answers... and it didn't matter whether or not they were truthful. They were answers that offered justification, comfort, and — most importantly — a way forward.

Brendon also quotes the German existentialist philosopher Martin Heidegger, who said, "The Fuhrer himself, and he alone, is Germany's reality." It doesn't need to be said just how dangerous an idea that is, but especially in today's era of fake news that can spread faster than the actual wildfires, it's important to remember just what Hitler had to say, how far from the truth it actually was, and the consequences that came from unquestioning belief.