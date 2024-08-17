The Crow Movie Curse Explained

1994's "The Crow" was a touchstone moment for goths everywhere, one that helped drive a subculture mainstream. The movie's aesthetic had all the elements of cool: black, more black, doom, some gloom, dark and dirty rain-soaked sets, ragged clothes, music ala Trent Reznor, a comic book pedigree, and to top it off: A brooding supernatural vigilante antihero who rises from the dead and sees through the eyes of crows. In other words: Is there a better choice for a cursed film?

No doubt the lore and visuals of "The Crow" helped define and perpetuate the tale of the film's jinx. But lest we forget, film curses are somewhat of a common belief. Lightning struck planes carrying crew members of 1976's "The Omen," prompting film advisor Robert Munger to claim that Satan didn't want the movie made. "Poltergeist" child actress Heather O'Rourke died a tragic, early death in 1988 at the age of 12. Accidents plagued the set of 1973's "The Exorcist," while death and disease struck the crew of 1968's "Rosemary's Baby."

The curse of "The Crow," however, stands out because of the death of its promising young lead, 28-year-old Brandon Lee, son of famed martial artist Bruce Lee. Brandon died when a prop gun fired a hastily-made blank (or fragment of one) and struck him at close range. During production a crew member got electrocuted, a truck caught fire, a sculptor drove his truck into the set, and more. Plus, the film's reboot has stayed stuck in development hell for years.