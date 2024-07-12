What It Was Like The Day Bruce Lee Died

To those who are particularly in tune with the wider world of entertainment and popular action movies, the date July 20, 1973, might set off more than a few alarm bells. And if that date didn't immediately raise some flags, here's the short answer: It's the day that famous movie star Bruce Lee suddenly died.

If the 1970s Hollywood scene isn't your forte, don't fear. Lee was an American-born actor who grew up in Hong Kong, where he fell in with a rough crowd, fighting on the streets alongside gangs. After being sent to the U.S., he began teaching his own brand of mixed martial arts and soon caught the eye of Hollywood executives. In 1966, Lee landed a role as the sidekick in "The Green Hornet." Short of work after the show's cancellation, he returned to Hong Kong and became the breakout star of several movies — released as "Fists of Fury" and "The Chinese Connection" in the U.S. He shortly created his own production company, but just days before the release of "Enter the Dragon," he died suddenly, at only 32 years old.

Lee's death prompted plenty of discussion, but it's worth noting that other things were going on in the world at the exact same time. Some rather big things, too, which have less to do with entertainment and more to do with, in some cases, domestic or international politics. Mid-1973 was a busy time, to say the least.