Scott Eastwood Offers Family Update After Tragic Loss

Tragedy struck the Eastwood family when Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood's longtime girlfriend, Christina Sandera, suddenly died on July 18, 2024, at the age of 61. As a representative from Monterey County Health Department in California stated and the New York Post cites, Sandera had a heart attack caused by cardiac arrhythmia. She also had an underlying illness — atherosclerotic coronary artery disease — caused by a build-up of plaque in the arteries. She and Clint had been together since 2014 and generally preferred to keep their relationship private, barring the occasional red carpet event.

At the time of Sandera's death, Clint — who is 94 — said she "was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," per The Hollywood Reporter. But naturally, in the month or so since that statement, some have wondered how the actor and his family are doing. Clint Eastwood's son Scott recently spoke to E! News to address such concerns. Regarding his father he simply said, "He is doing okay. Thank you for asking." Regarding the Eastwood family on a whole he said even more simply, "Everyone is great." While neither Clint nor Scott have offered more specifics beyond their respective statements, it's safe to assume that privacy remains a top concern for all those affected by Sandera's death. It's also safe to assume that her passing affected everyone in the Eastwood family.