The Tragedy Of Great White Singer Jack Russell Explained

As a hard rock band founded in Los Angeles and developed in the 1980s, Great White was lumped in with that city and decade's hair metal scene. In one of the most unlikely developments in the bizarre history of heavy metal, that riffs-and-hairspray-fueled movement took over mainstream rock in the late '80s and early '90s, and Great White found global success with big, loud, party-time hits like "Once Bitten Twice Shy," "Rock Me," and "Mista Bone." Also responsible for the brief but significant popularity of Great White was band co-founder and lead singer Jack Russell, who boasted a seriously soulful and bluesy voice and plenty of rock star charisma.

But during Great White's peak era, and after its fall from prominence, Russell suffered greatly in both his personal and professional lives. He endured a number of traumatic events that tore his band apart, upended his off-stage activities, and devastated his health. Russell would ultimately follow the trajectory of so many other rock stars: a period of brief success followed by heartbreak and struggle and then an untimely demise. Here's a look into the sad, tragic, and brutal life of Great White front man Jack Russell.

The following article includes descriptions of addiction.