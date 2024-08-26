The Chilling Truth About JFK's Last Rites

John F. Kennedy was president of the United States for just three short years, but during that time he made great leaps and bounds and proved himself to be an effective, dynamic, and energetic leader of the country. He oversaw effective economic expansion, developed policies to combat poverty, and supported civil rights, all while dealing with foreign affairs, most notably the Cuban Missile Crisis, which threatened to tip the world into nuclear war.

Kennedy was also known for his glamor, and his association with major celebrities of his day, most notably the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, with whom he was believed to have had an affair. But what few Americans knew at the time — and is still often overlooked today — is that for all his achievements Kennedy was also one of the 20th century's most sickly world leaders, with ill-health having plagued him throughout his life. Even from an early age, Kennedy faced life-threatening illnesses. His family, being Catholic, often considered these health issues so serious that they instructed a priest to perform the last rites, a ritual intended to cleanse the soul of the ill or dying person to increase the likelihood of their salvation. Kennedy was given the last rites a total of five times, according to CBC, first as an infant, and last following his shocking assassination in Dallas, Texas, in November 1963.