The Tragedy Of Burt Reynolds Explained

Heartthrob, movie star, owner of one of the greatest mustaches of all time — Burt Reynolds wrote his name into the annals of cinema history. Despite the fame and accolades he achieved over the decades, the screen legend experienced a litany of ups and downs in his personal life. One would think that earning over $10 million a year during his heyday would set him up comfortably for the rest of his life, but Reynolds ended up being one of the action stars who went broke. Worst of all, he lost the bulk of his money during a tumultuous divorce from Loni Anderson, even though his heart belonged to someone else from his past.

Taking a page out of Buster Keaton's most insane stunts playbook, Reynolds often insisted on performing his own death-defying feats in his movies. This led to a number of high-profile injuries, including one that had people asking questions about his health and making up their own minds about what was supposedly going on with him. Before he died in September 2018, Reynolds explained how the years of grueling stunt work took a toll on his body, with him being able to identify which movie generated each ache and pain.

In his 82 years on the planet, Reynolds lived a storied and enviable life, achieving the highest of highs and creating a body of work that will be remembered for generations to come. Every triumph, though, came with its fair share of tragedy too.