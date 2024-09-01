The Deadliest Female Assassins Of World War II

The words "female assassin" will likely bring to mind all sorts of fiction and Hollywood-inspired visions of black-clad, gun-and-sword-wielding murder machines who deflect bullets with blades, slice through crowds of hundreds "Kill Bill" style, and do some sweet slo-mo poses along the way. In reality, of course, the best assassin is the one you never notice, the one who melts into a crowd or looks nothing like an assassin at all. Such is the case with some of the most prominent female assassins from World War II, who were typically young, blended into society in some way, and did their business with deadly precision.

Details and numbers can be understandably hard to come by when it comes to the assassination business. But, we do have concrete records of several female assassins from World War II. No doubt there were many more in many different countries whose names will never be known, same as for male assassins.

Assassins like the Dutch teenage trio Freddie Oversteegen, Truus Oversteegen, and Hannie Schaft played a completely unofficial role in the Dutch resistance movement to German occupation, doing things like luring soldiers into the woods before shooting them. Other assassins like Russian Lyudmila Pavlochenko were military officers and snipers who killed in state-sanctioned warfare. Yet others like Krystyna Skarbek were employed by the British Special Operations Executive (SOE). But in all cases, reality was far less glamorous than a spy movie. And in some cases, the business of resisting and killing Nazis proved lethal.

[Featured image by Израиль Абрамович Озерский via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Article 1281 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation