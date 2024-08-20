The Most Controversial Moments Of The Democratic National Convention Over The Years

On the first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, there were stand offs between police in riot gear and protesters against U.S. support for Israel in its ongoing war against Hamas. On the afternoon of August 19, about 100 people broke through a security gate and were met by law enforcement. While it may have had some eerie similarities to the 1968 DNC that saw a brutal police crackdown in the same city, this time there were a few arrests.

Over its long history, the Democratic National Convention hasn't always been civil, including on the convention floor. Even the first one, held in 1832, saw the presumptive vice presidential candidate unceremoniously get the boot, and it's only gotten uglier since then, especially on the eve of the Civil War. In 1860, there were two competing Democratic conventions resulting in two Democrats running for president. Then in 1924, the Democrats held the longest nominating convention in U.S. history and were nearly unable to agree on a candidate for president. Here are some of the most controversial moments of the DNC.