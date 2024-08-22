Inside The Grim Text Sent From Bayesian Superyacht Accident Survivor

On Monday, August 19, the superyacht Bayesian sank in a freak weather incident off the coast of Sicily. Caught in what's called a tornadic waterspout — a tornado that moves from land into water — the Bayesian's nearly 250-foot mast essentially tilted toward the waterline as though the yacht fell over. Out of the 22 people on board, six have been confirmed dead as of this writing: the "British Bill Gates" and owner of the Bayesian, Mike Lynch; chairman of Morgan Stanley international Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judith Bloomer; attorney Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo; and chef Recaldo Thomas. Lynch's daughter Hannah is still missing, while the remaining fifteen passengers were rescued.

The timing of the disaster couldn't be worse, as the outing was intended to celebrate the victory of Mike Lynch in a court case involved the sale of his company Invoke Capital and Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard (HP). As the Independent explains, HP stated way back in 2012 that Lynch inflated the value of his company leading up to the sale. The prolonged trial — which ended in Lynch being acquitted of all charges — only finished in June 2024. And so Lynch set out on what he described to a Sunday Times journalist as "a very long holiday."

Lynch worked with lawyers from Clifford Chance on the case, one of whom was present on the Bayesian and survived: senior associate Ayla Ronald. Ronald hasn't said a lot about the incident, but her father told The Telegraph she texted him and said, "There are deaths, and she and her partner are alive."