Scott Peterson's Words That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Scott Peterson was arrested on April 19, 2003, just a few days after the bodies of Laci and Conner were found in the San Francisco Bay, mutilated and decomposed. But months before he was detained, Scott was questioned by officials at the Modesto Police Station. On December 26, 2002, just two days after Laci went missing, the former fertilizer salesman was pressed about his relationship with his wife and whether she was happy with her pregnancy. "We spent hours preparing for the child, the nursery, everything," he said. "And we will have our boy." The words are more chilling knowing now that Scott murdered them, and that he had reportedly lied about his wife and son to multiple people, including Amber Frey, whom he was having an affair with at the time of their disappearance.

In the 2024 Netflix docuseries "American Murder: Laci Peterson," Frey that when she met Scott in November 2002, he said he had never been married, had no children, and didn't plan on having any. The pair met at a bar after being set up by her friend, who met him at a work convention a few weeks before. Even here, Scott appeared to have crafted a facade that excluded his wife and unborn child. Jon Buehler, a retired detective of the Modesto Police Department, said in "Face to Face" that the killer wore a tag at the event that said "Horny Bastard," apparently playing the role of a single man "looking for a new conquest."