Everything We Know About Vladimir Putin Seizing Millions Of Dollars From Google

Google has long had a difficult relationship with the theory and practice of dictatorship. They've been credibly accused of being such within the tech world; its sheer size and its business practices make it hard to argue otherwise. The company was branded an illegal monopoly in August 2024 in a watershed case before a U.S. federal court. But Google has also struggled to navigate its relationship with dictatorial governments. It received — and honored — thousands of requests for censorship by regimes from around the world, and its compliance with dictates by the Chinese government in the early 2000s brought it condemnation by international rights groups (the country later reversed course, though not consistently).

In the 2020s, Google has run into difficulties with the dictatorship in Russia. When hostilities in the Russo-Ukrainian War resumed in 2022, Russia demanded that Google censor any ads that it branded as misleading or false about its invasion within its territory on its subsidiary, YouTube. In response, Google temporarily suspended all its advertising in Russia. The following year, Russia imposed a fine on the company for not removing material sympathetic toward Ukraine; an appeal within the Russian court system failed the following April. Another fine, for not retaining personal user information, was levied in November 2023.

In the background of these legal battles, Vladimir Putin's regime inflicted greater damage on Google's Russia arm. It was widely reported in August 2024 that Russian authorities had taken over $100 million from the company's bank accounts within Russia two years prior, a move that forced Google Russia into bankruptcy.