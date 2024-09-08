The Biggest Unsolved Mysteries About Hell In The Bible

Hell: It seems like a pretty simple idea, right? Do bad stuff and you go to the bad place. Or more accurately — and a bit more theologically Christian — reject the grace of God and salvation apparent in his son, Jesus, and you wind up in the default afterlife of damnation and suffering forever and ever. Fun times. But, for such a seemingly clear concept and concrete term, Christians and non-Christians alike might be surprised to discover that there's a lot about hell that the Bible doesn't cover. Namely, anything about hell whatsoever.

See, hell doesn't exist in the Bible. "Hell" is a millennia-old aggregation of a bunch of Old and New Testament biblical concepts like Sheol, Gehenna, and the Lake of Fire mixed with Tartarus and Hades from Greek myth. All were translated in English Bibles as the name for the Old Norse underworld, "Hel." Take these terms, add some Catholic councils that solidified Christian doctrine, Dante's early-14th-century "Divine Comedy," medieval-, Renaissance-, and Enlightenment-era artwork, a whole bunch of modern pop cultural takes that get repeated and regurgitated again and again, and presto: You got your fiery pit full of horned demons with pitchforks tormenting nude bodies in a blaze.

So what mysteries of hell does the Bible actually resolve? Not many. To this day there are only extrapolations and deductions regarding what hell is, where it is (or if it's actually a state of mind), when it is (especially in relation to the Second Coming), who made it, and even who goes there.