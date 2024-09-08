The Disturbing True Story Of The Girl Who Saw Herself In A 'Missing Person' Milk Carton Photo

2017 saw the end to a missing child case that started way back in 1979. Back then, 6-year-old Etan Patz left home to catch the bus to school in New York City and simply vanished. It took nearly 40 years of hunting to find, try, and convict Pedro Hernandez for kidnapping and murdering Patz, and the killer was sentenced to 25 years to life. And while the Patz family waited decades for closure, their son's case helped kickstart what those who were alive in the 1980s might remember as the missing milk carton kids.

The Des Moines Register says that Patz and Des Moines, Iowa boys Johnny Gosch and Eugene Martin were the first to have their faces printed on milk cartons across the United States in 1984. So started the short-lived but highly memorable campaign of using milk cartons to help track down missing children. While the campaign's effectiveness at tracking down missing kids has been roundly criticized, it helped spawn the the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), 1984's Missing Children Act, 1996's America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) alert system, and generally raised awareness regarding youth safety from that point on.

Out of all the success stories related to the milk carton campaign, the tale of Bonnie Lohman stands out. One day, at the age of 7, Bonnie couldn't read the words "MISSING CHILD" across the top of the milk carton at the grocery store. But she did recognize her own face. She herself was a missing child, and she didn't even realize it.