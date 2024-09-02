Ryan Reynolds' Feud With Hugh Jackman Explained

Surely many of us have had a friend that's so close, we can mock each other all day and there's no trouble at all. In fact, it makes the relationship closer. Everything is fair game, everything is funny, and everything is done in love. But when actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds first took to the internet in the 2000s and started doing exactly that — fake trash talking and poking fun — some folks were confused. Some folks still are. And in 2024, the duo's schoolyard antics and real-world friendship culminated in the gloriously vulgar and violent "Deadpool & Wolverine," a film that highlights the actors' actual relationship almost more than anything else. Spoiler alert: "Found families win the day" is more or less the film's final theme.

But back to the fraudulent frenemies. The A-listers' mutual ribbing, cajoling, and pantomimed rivalry (they're professional actors, remember) started back in 2007 on the set of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," aka the movie where Deadpool wasn't Deadpool. When the movie hit theaters in 2009, seven years before 2016's "Deadpool" hit theaters, fans may remember that Reynolds didn't so much play the merc with a mouth but the mouthless merc. Nonetheless, that film of questionable quality wound up granting us not only the future "Deadpool" franchise but Reynolds' friendship with Jackman, too. The two gentlemen poked fun at each other on set, and it all snowballed from there. And funny enough, it kind of started with fellow actor Scarlett Johansson.