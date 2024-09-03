The Bizarre True Story Of The Heist After Muhammad Ali's Comeback Fight

Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight in Atlanta, Georgia was notable both in and out of the ring. Having changed his name from Cassius Clay — which he described as his "slave name" — and converted to Islam, the boxer and 1964 world champion showed his willingness to stand by his societal, religious, and political principles. This culminated in 1967, when he refused to be enlisted into the U.S. Army to fight in the Vietnam War.

Though he claimed to be a conscientious objector, Ali was convicted of being a draft dodger and blacklisted from competing in most U.S. states. Georgia was chosen as one of the few states Ali could fight in, and despite having been out of the professional sport for three years, the former champ defeated opponent Jerry Quarry by technical knockout in just three rounds. Though not a classic win like 1974's "Rumble in the Jungle," it is considered a landmark fight in his career.

But what's really getting people's attention nowadays is the story of the audacious crime that happened afterward. The fight took place on October 26, and while Ali and his friends, family, and supporters celebrated his victory, hundreds of people, many of whom were in town especially for the fight, became victims to one of the most coldly calculated robberies of the era.